Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,732 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 536,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

