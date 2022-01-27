bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $8.59 on Thursday. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

