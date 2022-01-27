BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 404 ($5.45) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.44) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.41) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439.44 ($5.93).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 394.10 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 250.35 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.55 ($5.40). The company has a market capitalization of £77.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($431.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

