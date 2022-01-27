Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

