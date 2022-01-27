Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

BXP opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

