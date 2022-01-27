BoringDAO Reaches Market Cap of $46.66 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $326.83 or 0.00884967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $46.66 million and $34,609.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006107 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,771 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

