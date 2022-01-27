Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

