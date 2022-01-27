Bokf Na Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $53.90.

