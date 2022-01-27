Bokf Na Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

