Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,159 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.