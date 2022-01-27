Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

COTY stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.