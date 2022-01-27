Bokf Na Makes New $337,000 Investment in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

