Bokf Na Invests $291,000 in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

