Bokf Na Acquires New Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

