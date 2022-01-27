Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $215.74.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

