Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS.

NYSE BA traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $198.00. 47,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

