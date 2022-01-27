Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,368. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.