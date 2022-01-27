Bluestein R H & Co. Has $45.14 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,107 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.8% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $45,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $25.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $501.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,159. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

