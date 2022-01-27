Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

