Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 13,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 311,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

