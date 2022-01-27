Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

