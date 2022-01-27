Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,203 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,889,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

