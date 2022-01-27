Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 209,158 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.