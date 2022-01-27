Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

