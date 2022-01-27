BlueCoin (BLU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 97.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $414,240.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

