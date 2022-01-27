BlackRock Inc. Has $275.94 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,024,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $275,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

