BlackRock Inc. Has $266.69 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.87% of REGENXBIO worth $266,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGNX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

