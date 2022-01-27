BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.11% of Zillow Group worth $249,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

