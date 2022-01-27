BlackRock Inc. Buys 31,771 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of Mercury Systems worth $257,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRCY opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

