BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,901,122 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 106.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Lakeland Financial worth $262,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

