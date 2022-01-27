Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blackhill Capital Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.50. 419,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

