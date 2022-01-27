BitCore Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $145,266.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCore has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,520.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.79 or 0.06743614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00294763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00794247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00066969 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00399846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00247469 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

