Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $33,008.24 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $33,008.24 and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

