Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.10. 3,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 119,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $958.37 million and a P/E ratio of -254.80.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bioventus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.