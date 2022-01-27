BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.48 and last traded at $158.13. Approximately 27,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,285,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.