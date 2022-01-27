BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.48 and last traded at $158.13. Approximately 27,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,285,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.
Several equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
