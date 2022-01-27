Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head-To-Head Review

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -137.74% AgroFresh Solutions -6.73% -9.85% -3.33%

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.45 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.64 -$53.71 million ($0.71) -2.73

Bion Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform. Bion Environmental Technologies was founded by Jere Northrop and Jon Northrop on December 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

