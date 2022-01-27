BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.50 Million

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $442.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $469.10 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. 756,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,040.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

