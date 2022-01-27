Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,324. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

