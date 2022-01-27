BillionHappiness Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207,101.00 (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $207,101.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $49.15 or 0.00133057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

