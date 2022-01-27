Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.01

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 66538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

