BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

