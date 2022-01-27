Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BBY traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,831. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

