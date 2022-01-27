Berenberg Bank Upgrades VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Buy

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.