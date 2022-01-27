Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 4.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $221,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,249,000 after acquiring an additional 122,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $257.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.