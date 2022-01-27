Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $448,510.65

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $448,510.65 and $9,909.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

