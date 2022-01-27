BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.69.

TSE:BCE opened at C$65.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.41. The company has a market cap of C$59.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.18 and a 52-week high of C$67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

