Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as high as C$4.58. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 7,730,845 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.