Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Head to Head Analysis

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baytex Energy and Seadrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.72 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.95 Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.01 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baytex Energy and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Seadrill on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

