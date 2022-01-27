Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 5,302 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.28% of Materion worth $31,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.