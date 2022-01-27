Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after buying an additional 323,503 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.